Newly found comet NEOWISE visible in central Indiana

A stork stands on a utility pole as the comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) is seen in the sky above the village of Kreva, Belarus, some 100 kilometers northwest of Minsk, early on July 13, 2020. (Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the past several early mornings, Hoosiers could see a rare glimpse of a comet racing across the galaxy.

The comet called C/2020 F3 is nearly 64 million miles away from Earth.

It was discovered by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) mission back in March so this newly discovered comet is referred to as NEOWISE.

The comet has been visible — usually with binoculars, occasionally with the naked eye — for the past week just before daybreak and just above the horizon line. However, visibility should be better as that time frame now shifts to the evening hours over the next several days.

Starting Tuesday night, the comet should be visible in the northwestern sky about 80 minutes after sunset. This would be approximately between 10:30 p.m.-10:45 p.m. in central Indiana. The added bonus, is that there will be several more nights of viewing the comet over the horizon. In fact, the comet should get higher up in the night sky each and every night through July 22.

Some tips for good viewing: Stay away from any light pollution. City lights will limit your viewing experience. Get somewhere were the view of the lower portions of the sky are not obstructed by buildings, trees, etc. Binoculars will enhance the viewing experience. Many have reported being able to see the comet with their naked eye during some of the past few mornings, but it appears more like a blurry star. The tail of the comet is easily visible with a pair of binoculars.

"When you wish upon a falling star…" Comet Neowise was pictured from the station on July 5 as it orbited above the Mediterranean Sea. https://t.co/KqCk1xlCUG pic.twitter.com/vR6MNvwuh1 — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) July 7, 2020

Happy viewing!