Nimble Thimbles Quilt Club creates care bags for kids entering foster care

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Without expecting anything in return, a group of woman is creating bags for children entering foster care in Indiana.

Making beautiful things come together one stitch at a time is the goal of the Nimble Thimble Quilt Club that has around 100 members. They’ve started creating colorful bags for children awaiting foster placement at Isaiah 117 House in Marion County that is now being built.

“Anything we can do to help teenagers get through a rough patch in their life I think is something important to do,” said Fran Pinckley, a member of the Nimble Thimbles Quilt Club.

More than 30 bags have been created so far.

“We really went looking for material that was sturdy enough, bright enough and cheap. Some was donated (and) some was purchased,” Pinckley said.

“Children that come into our home are entering the foster care system and not everybody can be a foster care parent and so these are ways that everyone in the community can get involved,” said Christy Kraus, a program coordinator at Isaiah 117 House in Marion County.

Each of the bags are filled by the First Christian Church in Bargersville with some care items like deodorant, toothbrushes, shampoo, and toothpaste.

“Just something that they can have hope and dignity that this is theirs. They can carry it out with them and they can keep it. It’s clean,” Kraus said. She says these bags will make a positive impact on these children.

“As one of our slogan says, ‘love, you’re not alone,’ and these ladies have shown them even though they don’t know who these children are yet they’ve shown them that they’re not alone… that we see them and hear them,” Kraus said.

People can visit the Isaiah 117 House in Marion County Facebook page to find more way to show support for children entering foster care.