Over 10,000 people without power in Kokomo

Kokomo outages (Provided Photo/Duke Energy)
by: Kyla Russell
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Over 10,000 people were without power in Kokomo Tuesday afternoon, according to Duke Energy.

There are 45 active outages in Howard County, where Kokomo is, impacting just over 10,000 people.

According to a Duke Energy outage map, 23% of the people Duke Energy serves in Howard County are without power.

Power is expected to be restored around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, their website says.

The energy company says the first outages were reported around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

