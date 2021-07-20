Local

Parents applaud mask choice policies at schools, some raise concerns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A number of schools have already announced mask guidelines as kids get ready to head back to school in just a couple weeks.

Many made changes to their protocols and some parents say they’re excited about the changes.

“I’m pleased that we were given that choice that masks have been made optional,” Avon resident Lora Clements said.

Avon Community School Corporation announced mask-wearing will be optional, but they are required on buses. Clements has a 17-year-old son who is an athlete and a senior at Avon High School. She says her son struggles with asthma and osteoporosis, a bone-weakening disease, but because her son Daniel is vaccinated, they’re excited to take the mask off.

“With his asthma, it’s kind of a double-edged sword because his asthma puts him at risk of having serious complications from COVID, but wearing a mask also puts him at risk,” Clements said.

Andres Cordova has four children who study at Hamilton Southeastern Schools. The school district says mask-wearing will not be required and that they’ll open at 100% capacity. Cordova says even though he prefers that his children wear a mask, he’s happy about the changes.

“It’s a great idea that it’s optional. Some kids will take the benefit of not using it and some will think they’re safe about it,” Cordova, the owner of Nuestra Tienda Latina, said.

He says his 4-year-old and 9-year-old kids decided they won’t wear a mask.

“They get tired of it. They get sweaty, sometimes they have trouble breathing and they’re more playful, too,” Cordova said.

Meanwhile, Pike Township says teachers and students will be required to wear a mask unless they can show proof that they’ve been vaccinated or have tested positive for antibodies.

“Students and staff wishing to be exempted from wearing a mask must voluntarily provide documentation that demonstrates that they have been vaccinated and/or have tested positive for antibodies,” the township said. “Consistent with Indiana law, proof of immunization status is not required in the MSD of Pike Township. The exemption from the mask requirement is purely voluntary and subject to MSD of Pike Township’s COVID-19 protocols.”

Indianapolis Public Schools announced Tuesday night they will not require vaccinated students to wear masks.