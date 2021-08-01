Local

Part of Vermont Street closing Monday, DPW suggests detours

Parts of Vermont Street will be closed starting on Aug. 2, 2021. (WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced Saturday it will be closing part of Vermont Street for construction starting Monday.

The road will be fully closed between Delaware and Alabama streets.

DPW says work will continue at the intersection of Delaware and Vermont streets but traffic on Delaware Street will not be impacted.

It recommends westbound traffic on Vermont Street follows New Jersey Street, Michigan Street and Pennsylvania Street during the closure.

Eastbound traffic is advised to follow Delaware Street, North Street and Alabama Street.

DPW expects the first phase of construction to be completed in mid-August.

More information can be found here.