Pedestrian struck on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s northwest side Sunday evening, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The pedestrian was hit around 9:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of W. 86th St., which is near Michigan Road.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

The victim’s identity was not released.