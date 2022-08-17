Local

Person critically hurt in house fire in Johnson County

A house fire was reported shortly before 4:40 p.m. Aug. 17, 2022, at a home in the 6600 block of Travis Road in rural Greenwood, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Bargersville Fire Department)

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a house fire on Wednesday afternoon in rural Johnson County, the Bargersville Fire Department says.

The fire was reported shortly before 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the home in the 6600 block of Travis Road. That’s northeast of the I-69 interchange for State Road 144, about halfway between Bargersville and Mooresville. The site, which has rural Greenwood addresses, is about a 30-minute drive south of downtown Indianapolis.

Firefighters encountered multiple explosions and heavy black smoke upon arrival.

A narrow driveway and poor water access to the rural residential area was hampering firefighting efforts. Multiple agencies were fighting the blaze.