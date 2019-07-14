Pet Pals TV: Dog food concerns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Food and Drug Administration recently announced some dog foods are concerning for canine health.

Tom Dock from Noah’s Animal Hospitals stopped by the Daybreak studios with Patty Spitler of Pet Pals TV to talk about the concerns.

“Over the last two to three years what we’ve noticed is there are a lot of dogs being diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy,” explained Dock.

Dock explained the medical issue gives a dog’s heart a “limp balloon” effect, meaning it’s not working properly.

Dock said a grain-free diet could be a link to the medical issue, but it’s too soon to tell.

Scientists are continuing to study the affects of different diets on canine health.

Click the video to learn more about the health concerns related to certain dog foods.