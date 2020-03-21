Pet Pals TV: Taking care of pets during coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Pets Pals TV shares an informative and fun story about our furry and four-legged friend population.

This time the host of Pet Pals TV, Patty Spitler, stopped by Daybreak to talk about taking care of your furry friends during these unprecedented times.

Some animal hospitals, including Noah’s Animal hospitals, are offering drive-up care for pets to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Patty said you can still take your dog for a walk or still sit on the couch with your pets.

Click the video to learn more.