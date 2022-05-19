Local

Plainfield woman arrested after making bomb threats to Whitestown warehouse

by: Divine Triplett
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was arrested after making multiple bomb threats to the Cummins Distribution warehouse, police say.

She has been identified as Juanita Lange, 32, of Plainfield.

After investigating, Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department officers found Lange as a suspect for the bomb threats.

Lange was arrested and is being held at the Boone County Jail, police say. A news release from Whitestown police did not say when she was arrested.

She is facing multiple charges of felony intimidation and false informing, police say. Online court records do not show a case for Lange.

