Police clear area after shots fired downtown, suspects flee scene

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Part of downtown Indianapolis was shut down early Sunday morning after shots were fired in the 200 block of South Meridian Street.

That is between West Georgia Street and West Louisiana Street.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say officers were called to the scene around 1 a.m. and located multiple shell casings. The Emergency Response Group also arrived to offer assistance.

Police cleared the area as a safety precaution. No injuries have been reported.

IMPD say the suspects fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.