Police in Boone County capture Lafayette man wanted by federal agents

26-year-old Jonathan Meza-Ruiz, wanted by U.S. Marshals, was captured Sunday in Boone County. (Provided Photo/U.S. Marshal Service)

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A Lafayette man wanted by U.S. Marshals was captured Sunday after he ran from the scene of an accident in Boone County.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, county dispatchers were notified of an accident involving an inverted vehicle on southbound I-65 near mile marker 129, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

A short time later, police learned that one of the drivers, later identified as 26-year-old Jonathan Meza-Ruiz, got out of his vehicle and ran from the scene.

Officers searched the area, found Meza-Ruiz, and took him into custody. Upon his arrest, police learned that Meza-Ruiz was wanted by U.S. Marshals on a warrant for failure to comply with the conditions of pre-trial release.

Meza-Ruiz was transported to a local hospital due to his injuries from the accident. After being cleared by doctors, he was transported to the Boone County Jail.

Meza-Ruiz was being held Tuesday on the federal warrant as well as a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

“Great work by all by capturing the fleeing federal fugitive! As you can see, teamwork gets the job done safely and quickly once again,” Sheriff Mike Nielsen said in a statement.