Police pursuit leads to crash in Decatur County, 2 injured

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A police pursuit in Decatur County Tuesday night ended in a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries, a release said.

At 8:14 p.m., state police were contacted by the Greensburg Police Department for a crash reconstruction to be conducted. Troopers were told the crash had occurred at the intersection of East Nightingale Drive and Barachel Lane in Greensburg.

Police say the crash involved a suspicious vehicle officers were investigating at a Walmart parking lot. When Greensburg officers arrived, the driver of the Chevrolet got in the truck and drove off.

The driver led police south from the parking lot and ramped the Chevrolet through a grass ditch line. The responding officer stated that he lost sight of the Chevrolet but then said the Chevrolet continued south onto East Nightingale Drive.

The officer then followed the Chevrolet and saw the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a Toyota Tacoma. The officers stated he did not witness the crash happen.

The driver of the Chevortlet, Chane Rager of Nebraska and the driver of the Toyota Tacoma, John Brooks of Greensburg, were taken to IU Methodist Hospital in serious condition. Brooks was flown to the hospital.

Police confirmed the Chevorlet was stolen from Nebraska. Additionally, Rager had active warrants, non-extractible, through Nebraska for theft.

According to a release, the Greensburg Police Department will be handling the criminal case. The crash remained under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.