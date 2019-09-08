Missing 14-year-old girl found safe, police say

UPDATE: Police around 6:20 p.m. Sunday reported that Rosalie Mace had been found safe.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Thursday.

Rosalie Mace is described as a white female, 5-feet-3 and 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police on Sunday afternoon said she was last seen in the area of 1800 Dayton Avenue and may spend time in the area of 21st Street and Lynwood.

Anyone with information about Mace’s location is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.