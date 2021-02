Portion of 116th Street in Fishers closed due to gas main break

A portion of 116th Street in Fishers was closed Thursday after a gas main break. (Provided Photo/Fishers Police Department)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police have closed part of 116th Street after a gas main break Thursday afternoon.

According to the Fishers Police Department, 116th street is closed at Idlewood Drive due to the break. That’s in a residential area east of Brooks School Road.

Authorities have not said if evacuations are underway.

Drivers should avoid the area.