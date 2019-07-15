Prosecutor calls for demotion of Indiana city’s police chief

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana prosecutor is calling the demotion of Anderson’s police chief over a confrontation with state troopers who were arresting the chief’s son.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings says state police told him Anderson Chief Tony Watters came physically close to investigators and put a finger in their faces during the June 7 arrest. Cummings tells The Herald Bulletin that Watters’ behavior was “unacceptable” for a police chief.

Watters says he fully cooperated with the state police investigation.

Troopers arrested the chief’s son, who is an Anderson police officer, on charges that he attacked his girlfriend.

Adam Watters, 23, an Anderson police officer ad the chief’s son, was arrested June 7, 2019, after being accused of entering a woman’s home without her permission and battering her.

Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick says he’s received no information from state police about the chief and won’t prejudge him.

