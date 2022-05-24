Local

Public Safety Day offers a look at how firefighters and emergency workers save lives

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A special event on Tuesday will offer community members an up-close look at how firefighters, emergency workers, and others work to save lives.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security will host a free public safety day from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at MADE @ Plainfield on Reeves Road.

Families can enjoy live fire demonstrations and a vehicle extraction, grab a bite at a food truck, and more. Hands-on opportunities include learning about fire gear and fire extinguishers, CPR, how to stop a bleed, and how to roll a firehose.

“Highly trained professionals are the first people you are going to see in your time of need,” State Fire Marshal Joel Thacker said. “Public Safety Day gives you the chance to learn about these professions and have fun at the same time.”

Representatives from the Indiana Fire and Public Safety Academy and Search and Rescue Operations will be on hand, as will members of the Indiana National Guard, the FEMA Integration Team, and Plainfield Fire and EMS.