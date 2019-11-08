Rachael Ray on life, work and her new book

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Rachael Ray is a busy woman. She’s a chef, a television host and an author.

However, Ray was able to find enough time in her busy schedule for a trip to the Circle City.

She spoke at the Indiana Conference for Women Thursday and that’s where News 8’s Kylie Conway caught up with her.

Ray talked about life, saying it’s not about striving for success or breaking glass ceilings. Instead, she said it’s about appreciating hard work and being grateful for your current job and that opportunity.

