HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Officials in Hamilton and Boone counties say you might not be able to call 911 right now.

County officials say they have alerted AT&T about the problem. It appears to be hitting other parts of the country as well.

If you do need to report an emergency, Boone County Sheriff’s Office says to call 765-482-1412, then press 8.

To make a call about an emergency in Hamilton County, call 317-773-1282.