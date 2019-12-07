Roncalli faculty member accused of assaulting student in cafeteria

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Metro police are investigating reports of a faculty member at Roncalli High School allegedly assaulting a student on the school’s campus.

According to a police report filed with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the alleged assault happened Friday at the school around noon. That’s located at 3300 Prague Road.

IMPD officer Michael Hewitt confirmed to News 8 the report was filed after a student at the school told someone a faculty member assaulted him in the cafeteria.

The alleged incident happened around noon on Friday. It is unclear at this time what led up to the alleged incident.

A request for a statement from Roncalli High School has not been returned. It is unclear at this time if the faculty member in question is facing any disciplinary action.

IMPD said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.