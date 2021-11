Local

Runners, walkers set to take their marks for Drumstick Dash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – More than 14,000 participants are running or walking in the 19th annual Drumstick Dash in Broad Ripple on Thanksgiving morning.

Founder and race director Steve Kerr told News 8 around $800,000 is going towards meals for Wheeler Mission this year.

The Drumstick Dash begins at 9 a.m. Drivers should expect road closures through 10:30 a.m. in the heart of Broad Ripple.

