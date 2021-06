Local

Semi hits, kills man on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was struck and killed by a semi on Interstate 465 Saturday morning, Indiana State Police said.

The incident occurred around 5:15 a.m. on I-465 southbound near the Interstate 74 exit on the west side of Indianapolis. The man was transported to an area hospital and died a short time later.

ISP says it is unclear why the man was in the road. The driver of the semi is not suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The investigation is ongoing.