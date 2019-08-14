Several schools delayed due to fog

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – While school may have just started for most, some schools are already experiencing their first delays of the new school year.

A handful of schools have announced two-hour delays Wednesday morning due to fog.

Those schools currently on a delay include:

  • Agape Learning Center – 1-hour delay
  • Albany UMC Preschool – Closed
  • Blue River Valley Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Carroll Consolidated Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Charles A. Beard Memorial School Corporation – 2-hour delay
  • Cowan Community Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Clinton Prairie School Corporation – 2-hour delay
  • Delaware Community Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Eastern Hancock Community Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Head Start – Rush County – 2-hour delay
  • Mays Community Academy – 2-hour delay
  • Monroe Central Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Muncie Community Schools – 2-hour delay
  • New Castle Community Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Northwestern Schools – Howard County – 2-hour delay
  • Randolph Southern Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Rossville Consolidated Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Rush County Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Shenandoah School Corporation – 2-hour delay
  • South Henry Schools – 2-hour delay
  • Union School Corporation – 2-hour delay

