Several schools delayed due to fog

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – While school may have just started for most, some schools are already experiencing their first delays of the new school year.
A handful of schools have announced two-hour delays Wednesday morning due to fog.
Those schools currently on a delay include:
- Agape Learning Center – 1-hour delay
- Albany UMC Preschool – Closed
- Blue River Valley Schools – 2-hour delay
- Carroll Consolidated Schools – 2-hour delay
- Charles A. Beard Memorial School Corporation – 2-hour delay
- Cowan Community Schools – 2-hour delay
- Clinton Prairie School Corporation – 2-hour delay
- Delaware Community Schools – 2-hour delay
- Eastern Hancock Community Schools – 2-hour delay
- Head Start – Rush County – 2-hour delay
- Mays Community Academy – 2-hour delay
- Monroe Central Schools – 2-hour delay
- Muncie Community Schools – 2-hour delay
- New Castle Community Schools – 2-hour delay
- Northwestern Schools – Howard County – 2-hour delay
- Randolph Southern Schools – 2-hour delay
- Rossville Consolidated Schools – 2-hour delay
- Rush County Schools – 2-hour delay
- Shenandoah School Corporation – 2-hour delay
- South Henry Schools – 2-hour delay
- Union School Corporation – 2-hour delay