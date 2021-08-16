Local

Sheriff’s office: Cicero man, 26, missing ‘under suspicious circumstances’

CICERO, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a Cicero man last heard more than two weeks ago.

Family members last heard from Christopher Catron, 26, on July 31, and the sheriff’s office said he’s missing under suspicious circumstances.

He’s described as 5-feet-8 and 180 pounds with shaved brown hair and blue eyes. He’s possibly driving a black 2012 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana license plate AJI221.

Anyone with information on Catron’s location is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 317-773-1282 or email Detective Lieutenant Dixon at dustin.dixon@hamiltoncounty.in.gov.