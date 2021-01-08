Shots fired at Tippecanoe County Democratic Party headquarters

Photos show damage done by gunfire at the Tippecanoe County Democratic Party in Lafayette, Indiana. (Provided Photos/Heather Maddox, Tippecanoe County Democratic Party)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Tippecanoe County Democratic Party (TCDP) headquarters in Lafayette was vandalized by gunfire Wednesday night, TCDP Secretary Michelle Wietbrock said.

“Many details are unknown as the headquarters was unoccupied and thankfully no one was injured,” Wietbrock said on social media Thursday afternoon.

The headquarters, located at 826 Main St. in Lafayette, will remain temporarily closed while repairs are made to the building.

Lafayette Police Department Lt. Matt Gard said the incident was reported to the police by a neighboring business Thursday. Several shot were fired into the front door and window, Gard said.

“While we can certainly understand an election not going the way one would have hoped, violent intimidation has no place in our community or country,” the party posted online Friday morning. “Peaceful discourse has been and will continue to be how we express our different ideas, policies, and beliefs.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or call the tip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

The damage was done just hours after a group of President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., in protest of the presidential election results.