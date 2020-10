Silver Alert issued for girl, 13, missing from Danville

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old Danville girl who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Na’taija Stedge is described as 5-feet-6 and 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen at 11:15 p.m. Saturday wearing a long-sleeve shirt with pink lettering and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Stedge’s location is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 317-839-9700 or to dial 911.