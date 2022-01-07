Local

Silver Alert issued for missing Greenfield 18-year-old

Anyia Boyette was last seen in Greenfield, Indiana, on Jan. 6, 2022. (Provided Photo/Greenfield Police Department)

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for a 18-year-old woman missing from Greenfield.

Anyia Boyette is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, the Greenfield Police Department says. She was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Greenfield, a city that’s 25 miles east of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.

Boyette is described as 5-feet-6 tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a T-shirt, pajama pants and pink Ugg boots.

Anyone with information on Boyette should contact the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.artment at 317-477-4400 or 911.