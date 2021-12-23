Local

Silver Alert canceled for missing Logansport girl, 12

LATEST: This Silver Alert has been canceled.

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for a 12-year-old girl missing from Logansport.

Madisyn Merrill is believed to be in extreme danger, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department says. She was last seen at 3:32 a.m. Thursday morning in Logansport, a city that’s 77 miles north of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.

Merrill is described as 5-feet tall and 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and light colored tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Merrill can contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Department at 574-722-6060 or 911.