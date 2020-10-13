Local

Some network issues persist at Westfield schools, but in-person classes to resume

A view of Westfield High School on Sept. 21, 2020, in Westfield, Indiana. (WISH Photo)
by: Staff Reports
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — In-person classes will resume Wednesday at Westfield Washington Schools after a network issue forced the district to have students get instruction remotely from home for two days.

The district said in a letter to parents late Tuesday afternoon that some network issues persisted, but no “sensitive information” about students, staff or administrators was compromised.

The district has not revealed what network issues it’s facing, only saying it affected all technology, devices, “systems,” and the heating, cooling and ventilation systems.

The district said its ventilation system is back up to guidelines provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the coronavirus pandemic.

Phones at the schools and Central Office will be staffed beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The district also said students will continue to access Google Classroom and Canvas as they have over the past two days. Wednesday and Thursday will be in-person while Friday will remain a districtwide virtual learning day.

In a Sunday letter to parents, the district said all buildings were experiencing issues that would impact their ability to conduct in-person learning. PSATs were rescheduled to Oct. 29, the letter said.

Westfield Washington Schools has 8,435 students at nine schools with 562 full-time educators.

