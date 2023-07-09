‘Spark on the Circle’ returns to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The southwest quad of Monument Circle is closed until November to make way for “Spark on the Circle,” a pedestrian-friendly area with games, food, and art.

“Spark is basically the idea of taking the circle and some of the space that’s always here, and sparking a lot of things like creativity, social connections between people, getting involved in your community,” said Jim Walker, organizer of “Spark on the Circle.”

It’s a family-friendly area with ping pong tables, food trucks, and a space where you can mail postcards to anyone in the world.

“We brought in historic postcards that are connected to the monument itself, so we found those in the archives, and the artists made some new ones,” said Walker.

Big Car Collaborative teamed up with Downtown Indy Inc. to bring back Spark on the Circle for the second year in a row and hopefully make it an annual event.

“We’ll have more opportunities to interact with artists, more creative ways for people to get involved, like the postcard project, other things like that,” said Walker

Spark is open each day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The grand opening takes place July 11 at 10:30 a.m.