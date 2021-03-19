Spark!Fishers festival set for June after pandemic forced last year’s cancelation

The second annual Spark!Fishers Festival was held in the Nickel Plate District in Fishers June 28-29. (WISH Photo)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The annual Spark!Fishers festival is coming back to Fishers’ Nickel Plate Cultural District after the coronavirus pandemic forced last year’s event to be canceled.

The festival will kick off on Tuesday, June 22, and run through Saturday, June 26. The theme for this year’s festival is Hometown Heroes, and it will honor Fishers residents who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and on the front lines of the pandemic.

“We’re excited to host these popular summer traditions to bring our community back together after a difficult year,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness in a release sent to News 8. “Our team is coming together to make sure we’re providing a COVID-safe environment while giving our residents a little bit of normalcy. Spark!Fishers is truly a celebration of our community and there’s nothing else I’d rather see than everyone back together again.”

A “full slate of summer events” is planned for the festival, including the Fishers Farmers’ Market, Summer Concert Series, and Spark!Fishers.

The lineup for this year’s event includes:

Tuesday, June 22: 7-9 p.m.

Tuesday Night Concert at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater (band yet to be announced)

Wednesday, June 23: 7 p.m.

5K Walk/Run around downtown Fishers, hosted by the Geist Half Marathon & Fishers YMCA

Registration opens April 1.

Thursday, June 24 / 6-9 p.m.

Spark!Fishers Car & Art Show around the Municipal Complex

Friday, June 25 / 8-10 p.m.

Friday Night Concert at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater (band yet to be announced)

Saturday, June 26 / 3-10 p.m.

Spark!Fishers Street Fair around the Municipal Complex, with a community parade at 6 p.m. and fireworks at dusk

Interested in participating in the event as a festival vendor, entertainer, or parade participant? Applications are now being accepted and are due May 1. Click here for more information.