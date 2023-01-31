Local

State police report multiple crashes on icy roads southeast of Indianapolis

A crash on an icy I-65 is shown the night of Jan. 30, 2023, in Bartholomew County a few miles north of the Seymour and Jonesville exit for State Road 11. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Gregg Montgomery
COLUBMUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Indiana State Police district serving counties southeast of Indianapolis says icy conditions were causing multiple crashes Monday night.

Additional troopers have been called up to deal with the increase in crashes, the Versailles post said on social media.

Photos with the social media announcement showed a crash on I-65 northbound in Bartholomew County a few miles north of the Seymour and Jonesville exit for State Road 11. Only one lane was open about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The Versailles post serves Bartholomew, Dearborn, Decatur, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley and Switzerland counties.

(Provided Photos/Indiana State Police)

