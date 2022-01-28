Local

Students honor 7-year-old classmate after her death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of students are remembering their classmate.

Back in September, 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield died while walking home from school after she was hit by a car. Her mother Cassandra and a school crossing guard were also hit by the car, but both survived.

Now, Hannah’s classmates at George Julian School 57 want to remember her in a big way by updating their school playground to make it more fun and cheerful in honor of their late friend.

The victims were hit on the 5500 block of East Washington Street where the school is located.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said at the time of the accident that the drivers of two vehicles were involved in a disturbance while traveling westbound on Washington Street near Ritter Avenue. One of the vehicles then crashed into a different vehicle traveling south through the intersection.

According to Indianapolis Public Schools Foundation, school leaders said a makeover project is meaningful and will benefit all students at the school.

On the foundations website, Hannah’s mother left a statement that said:

“Hi. My name is Cassandra and I am Hannah’s mother. Along with her father Jeremy and big sister Charlotte, we are so grateful for the support and compassion that the wonderful families and staff at George W. Julian have given us. I thought I would share a little bit about who our Hannah was. She was always a kind and caring girl who showed empathy at an early age. She loved to make friends and have play dates. She enjoyed being outside and loved nature and bugs especially butterflies, cicadas and praying mantises. She always wanted to stay after school to play on the school playground with other students. She had her own sense of fashion which always included lots of colors and patterns. She was a bold and adventurous girl who loved to try new things. She enjoyed going to school at George W. Julian, and we think that updating the playground would be a great way to honor her. Thanks for your support!”

Updating the playground will cost money and the students seek donations from the public.

You can donate here.