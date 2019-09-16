Students pack meals for the hungry

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Close to 200 people on Sunday worked on a mission to feed the hungry.

Students, parents and teachers at Sycamore School participated in the Million Meal Movement. Their goal was to pack 21,000 meals.

“It’s to help our community to make meals from rice and other materials to feed a family of four, six servings. And I think it’s really great that everyone is coming out today on a Sunday to help out,” said student Abi Maun.



It is the second year the school has hosted the event.