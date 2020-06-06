Tanker fire shuts down all lanes of I-465 on city’s east side

UPDATE: The northbound lanes of Interstate 465 near U.S. 40 East have reopened after they were shut down for hours due to a tanker fire Saturday morning. The southbound lanes of I-465 in the area remain closed.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A tanker that caught fire Saturday morning has temporarily shut down all lanes of traffic on Interstate 465 on the city’s east side.

According to Indiana State Police, a tanker hauling fuel caught fire around 8 a.m. on southbound I-465 near U.S. 40 East. That’s on the city’s east side near the Washington Street exit.

Initially all southbound lanes were closed due to the fire. The northbound lanes were closed minutes later to create room for firefighters to battle the flames.

The Indiana Department of Transportation posted online Saturday morning that all southbound lanes of I-465 in the area will be closed for approximately four hours due to the fire. All northbound lanes in the area are also expected to be closed for about two hours.

I-465 MM 45.3 SB at US 40 E / mile 45 All lanes closed 4 hours due to a vehicle fire — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) June 6, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.