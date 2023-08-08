Search
Taylor Swift presale codes available on this 'Cruel Summer' day

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
by: Kyla Russell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All’s well that ends well to end up with Taylor Swift tickets.

After last week’s verified fan registration period, Ticketmaster presale codes for Swift’s November 2024 Eras Tour concerts in Indianapolis will be distributed on Tuesday starting at 7 p.m., according to the ticket seller.

Ticket redemption begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday and ends when all tickets have been purchased, or by 10 p.m. Friday.

Drop everything now, Swifties.

