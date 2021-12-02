Local

Teen struck in hit-and-run in Greenwood; police searching for sedan

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – A teenager was struck by a vehicle in Greenwood Thursday morning, according to the Greenwood Police Department.

Police were called just after 7 a.m. Thursday to the eastbound lanes in the first block of East Main Street.

Officers said the 14-year-old boy was attempting to get on the bus as a vehicle went around the bus, disregarding the stop arm and hit the teen. After striking the teen, the vehicle left the scene, headed eastbound.

The teenager, a Greenwood High School student, was taken to the St. Francis Hospital and Health Center-South Campus with a possible head injury. Officers said the 14-year-old was awake and talking during transportation to the hospital and describe him as stable. He has since been released from the hospital.

Police have said they are looking for the driver of a dark-colored or possibly black four-door sedan. In a news release, Greenwood police said the sedan was last seen going east on Main Street at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Greenwood police at 317-882-9191 or to make a report on the department’s web page.

Greenwood Community Schools had a news conference after the incident, and News 8 received a paper copy of the statement and notes from the superintendent’s comments at the news conference.

Statement