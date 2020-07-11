Thousands without power around central Indiana amid severe weather

A tree hit a house, taking out power lines and causing minor damage to a home on Hannibal Street in Noblesville on July 11, 2020. (Provided Photo/Noblesville Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Parts of central Indiana are under a severe thunderstorm warning as rain, hail and winds move across the state.

Seeing severe weather in your area? Send a photo or video from somewhere safe by emailing WISHweatherpics@wishtv.com

5:45 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for Bartholomew, Hendricks, Johnson, Morgan, Putnam and Shelby counties.

Indianapolis Power & Light reports 21,424 customers without power around the city. Duke Energy is reporting 10,371 customers without power around the state; the bulk of those outages are in Tippecanoe and Hamilton counties.

In Noblesville, a tree hit a house on Hannibal Street and took down power lines, causing minor damage and no injuries, according to Capt. Trevor Hash with Noblesville Fire Department.