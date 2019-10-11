Top dogs compete in Indy for North American flyball championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A unique championship for dogs and their owners is underway at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

In flyball, teams of dogs race against each other while jumping hurdles and other obstacles to get tennis balls.

The North American Flyball Association CanAm Flyball Classic XI will continue Saturday and Sunday morning and afternoon in the West Pavilion. The association represents 400 clubs and more than 6,500 dogs.

The free event is open to the public. Competition will resume from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Organizers said early Sunday afternoon is the best time to visit the contest because the top dogs will be competing.