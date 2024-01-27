Truck carrying zebras, camels catches fire, closing I-69 in Grant County

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A semi-truck carrying zebras, camels, and a pony caught fire Saturday morning, closing the northbound lane of Interstate 69 in Grant County.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office shared video of the incident on social media.

The truck caught fire sometime Saturday morning near the 264-mile marker outside of Marion. Investigators haven’t released the cause of the fire yet.

Luckily, all of the animals involved in the accident were rescued safely by first responders.

The northbound lane of I-69 had been closed while crews worked to help the animals and put out the fire, but the sheriff’s office said around 3 a.m. that the lane was open again.

News 8 has reached out to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police for more information.