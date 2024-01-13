‘Pet Pals TV’: Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, “Pet Pals TV” and “Great Day TV” host Patty Spitler and “Pet Pals TV” photographer and reporter Barney Wood join News 8 to discuss a very important act that helps preserve the endangered animals that share our world.

The Endangered Species Act, which protects around 1,700 species and 640 foreign species, will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024.

Wood shares with News 8 and Patty more information on the Endangered Species Act and how it has helped endangered animals over the last 50 years.

