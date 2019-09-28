Vice President Pence visits Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A school in Columbus, Indiana, has been writing to Vice President Mike Pence for months to get him to visit and sign a special guitar. Friday, they got their wish.

Pence arrived in Indianapolis Thursday to make a sales pitch for President Donald Trump’s proposed trade agreement.

On Friday, his staff kept the details of his agenda secret but invited Indianapolis media along for the ride.

The first stop Friday morning was Southside School in Pence’s hometown of Columbus.

One of the third-grade classes has been writing letters to Pence for months inviting him to the school, and he accepted their invitation.

The school has a special guitar, maintained by third-grade teacher Mr. Yeaton. The guitar has been signed by a number famous Hoosiers. Pence is the second vice president to sign the guitar.

His second stop of the day was Camp Atterbury, where 312 Indiana guardsmen from the 113th Engineer Battalion and 1313th Engineer Company are preparing for deployment to Kuwait. Pence offered a few words of encouragement to the troops.

“My commitment to each one of you as your vice president and on behalf of your president is we are going to continue to make sure that you have the resources, the support, the equipment and the training to accomplish your mission and defend this nation,” Pence said.

The press was not given access to the vice president nor did he take any questions.

The third and final stop for Pence was a mental health round table at an east side Indianapolis hospital.