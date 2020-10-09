VP Mike Pence, wife Karen request mail-in absentee ballots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence have requested mail-in absentee ballots from the Marion County Clerk’s Office.

Breaking @VP and his wife both requested mail in absentee ballots from the Marion county clerks office. @WISH_TV — Richard Essex (@RichardEssexIII) October 9, 2020

This comes after the vice president and his wife postponed a scheduled trip to Indianapolis in order to vote early on Friday.

Pence spoke Thursday afternoon at a campaign event in Peoria, Arizona, mentioning the vice presidential debate on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

The news of the postponed trip first came through a release emailed from the White House that showed Pence’s previous plans to visit Indiana and added a message in red: “The Vice President’s trip has been postponed. The Vice President looks forward to rescheduling this trip in the near future.” No date was given.

According to media reports, the trip had been on the books for nine days.