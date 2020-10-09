Local

VP Mike Pence, wife Karen request mail-in absentee ballots

Vice President Mike Pence on June 10, 2020, tweeted, and then deleted, a photo showing a large group of President Donald Trump's reelection campaign staff not wearing face masks or social distancing. (Provided Photo/CNN)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence have requested mail-in absentee ballots from the Marion County Clerk’s Office.

This comes after the vice president and his wife postponed a scheduled trip to Indianapolis in order to vote early on Friday.

Pence spoke Thursday afternoon at a campaign event in Peoria, Arizona, mentioning the vice presidential debate on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

The news of the postponed trip first came through a release emailed from the White House that showed Pence’s previous plans to visit Indiana and added a message in red: “The Vice President’s trip has been postponed. The Vice President looks forward to rescheduling this trip in the near future.” No date was given.

According to media reports, the trip had been on the books for nine days.

