Wapahani boys’ basketball team moves on to state championship days after Selma tornado

Just days after the town of Selma was ravaged by an EF-3 tornado, the Wapahani boys' basketball team went on to win the IHSAA Lafayette Jeff Semi-State on March 16, 2024. (Provided Photo/Wapahani Athletics)

SELMA, Ind. (WISH) — A high school basketball team is a shining light in Selma as the town reels from a devastating tornado.

After twisters tore through eastern and southern Indiana on Thursday, leaving dozens injured and hundreds of homes damaged, the Wapahani Raiders pushed through to give people in the community something to root for.

The Wapahani boy’s basketball team went into overtime and became the Lafayette Semi-State champions on Saturday, days after the tornado ravished the town. The team beat the Fort Wayne Blackhawks with a score of 60-49.

Now, the Raiders are headed to the 2A state championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

In a post on Facebook, the Selma Police Department wrote “Semi State CHAMPS! Headed to Gainbridge in a couple weeks for one more!!”

After the tornado and ahead of the semi-state game, the team said in a press release:

Liberty-Perry Community Schools and Wapahani High School are moving forward today after a brutal storm impacted most of our small community last evening. Our Wapahani basketball players, their families, and our community were affected last night but are safe and doing well this afternoon. Several of our families and community continue to be without electricity but are most importantly safe. We are very proud of our community and their support as they have rallied around one another on behalf of the group. The school district and basketball team have been overwhelmed with the kind words, thoughts, and prayers sent from across the country. Wapahani Athletics

The Wapahani Athletics posted a Facebook live video of the town cheering on the team as they returned home to Selma after Saturday’s game.

“We Are The Champions” by Queen played as crowds greeted the players with ‘high fives’ and congratulations – urging the team to bring the state championship title home.

Wapahani takes on Brownstown Central for the IHSAA Class 2A Title on March 30.

