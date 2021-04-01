Local

Westfield Meijer slated to open May 13

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The new Meijer supercenter in Westfield will open for business on May 13, the company announced Thursday.

The 155,000-square-foot store is opening at the intersection of Spring Mill Road and SR 32. It will feature several departments including grocery, fresh produce, bakery, meats, deli, floral, garden, pets, electronics, toys, sports, apparel, and pharmacy.

A Meijer Express will also be a part of the Westfield store. The 3,500-square-foot Meijer Express opens April 15 and features 24-hour access to food and fuel, seven days a week.

