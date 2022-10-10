Local

Westfield police asking for help to find 2 missing teenagers

Moises Landaverde (left) and Joshua Chavarria are missing from Westfield and are believed to be together. (Provided Photos/Westfield Police Department)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Westfield are asking for the public’s help to find two missing teenage boys.

Moises Landaverde, 16, and his friend, 15-year-old Joshua Chavarria, were last seen between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

Investigators believe the boys left their homes in Westfield on foot and could be together, according to a Facebook post by Westfield police.

Landaverde was described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and 130 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, ripped black jeans, and white and purple Air Jordan gym shoes.

Chavarria was described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and 140 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. Police could not provide a description of his clothing but say he was likely wearing a navy-colored Adidas backpack.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Westfield police at 317-773-1300.