Westfield woman, 61, drowns while conducting scuba training at campground

An Indiana Department of Natural Resources boat for conservation officers. (Photo Provided/IDNR, File)
by: Staff Reports
ST. PAUL, Ind. (WISH) — A 61-year-old Westfield woman drowned Monday afternoon at a campground, Indiana conservation officers said.

Donna Kishbaugh was conducting scuba training at Hidden Paradise Campground in northwestern Decatur County when she disappeared in the water shortly before 2:15 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The campground is about 25 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Divers from the Department of Natural Resources and the Indiana State Police found Kishbaugh in 18 feet of water shortly before 3 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities continued to investigate and said additional information will be provided when it becomes available.

