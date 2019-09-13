What you need to know for Indy Irish Fest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 24th annual Indy Irish Fest returns to Military Park this week in celebration of Indiana’s Irish heritage.

The event begins Friday and runs through Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the park located at 601 West New York Street.

Festival organizer Erin O’Rourke explained the event is put on by a not-for-profit, volunteer-run organization, focused on bringing Irish culture, music, food and beer to Indianapolis.

Food vendors include Celtic Pretzel, a food truck owned by Noblesville couple Joshua and Stacey Noelle, featured in the video below.

Several festival goers tell News 8 their favorites are the local, national and international musical acts. On Daybreak Friday, News 8 featured The Irish Airs in the video above.

This year the groups span a mix of genres: classic ballads from The High Kings, from Dublin Ireland; acoustic Irish-American band Pappy with a Hatchet; traditional sounds from The Irish Music All Stars; one of Irish music’s new “super-groups” Runa combining Irish folk music into the Americana; and Boxing Banjo combining tradition with rock .

O’Rourke said several fan favorites returning this year include The Fenians, Billow Wood and The Fighting Jamesons. Local groups including The Irish Airs, The Indianapolis Ceili Band and others round out the local entertainment line-up.

The Irish Market is open all days of the festival and features more than 25 vendors selling Irish jewelry, wool sweaters and Irish art, including pendants and brooches made from shattered Irish crystal and china from Liam Shard Jewelry, featured in the video below.

Attendees can also visit cultural exhibitions, including presentations on American Presidents with Irish ancestry, the Great Famine, a sheep herding demonstration and Irish dog breed meet-and-greets at the Celtic Canine tents. You can also learn more about area rugby teams from the Indianapolis Gaelic Athletic Association.

The Kilted Mile run gets underway Sunday morning, featuring bagpipers and runners dressed in kilts. Participants can either win the one-mile race or win awards such as the “Bonniest Knees,” “Best Step Dance in a Kilt,” “Best Irish Singer” and “Best Dressed Kilt.”

The Wee Folks children’s area features a craft tent, storytelling, a coloring contest and face painting. Silly Safari will bring animals in on Saturday and Sunday, along with The Fae of the Norsey Woods with fairy-fun magic.

O’Rourke says for the 21+ crowd, Indy Irish Fest hosts local favorite Sun King Brewing, as well as the traditional Irish beers, and plenty of food options for every palate.

On Sunday, Celtic Mass will be held on the festival grounds at 10:30 a.m. Gates will open at 10 a.m.

Indy’s Irish Fest ticket prices are:

Adults: $12 day advance, $17 at gate, $30 advance weekend pass (Fri-Sun)

Students and Military: $12/day

Children (13 and under): $7/day

Children under 5: Free

Days and hours for the 2019 Indy Irish Fest are:

Friday, September 13, 4:30 p.m.-11:00 p.m. ($5 Early Bird Admission: 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.)

Saturday, September 14, 11:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 15, 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

(Early Bird Free Admission: 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. with five canned goods per person benefiting St. Vincent DePaul food bank)

Learn more about this year’s Indy Irish Fest here.