White River State Park expanding entertainment venue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Changes are coming to White River State Park.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for an expansion of the concert and entertainment lawn.

The expansion will include a permanent stage and lighting, permanent seating for 3,000 people and amenities for visiting artists. New restrooms were installed in a first phase of renovations that was completed over the summer.

Governor Eric Holcomb said it is exciting to be able to create a permanent entertainment venue along the banks of the White River.

“When you look around at the NCAA headquarters, Eiteljorg Museum, the zoo or Victory Field, wherever you look, you are overstimulated by beauty and you’re completely immersed in this experience far beyond just what you paid to see,” Governor Holcomb said.

The second phase of renovations is expected to be completed by June.