White River Township paramedic dies during training session

Paramedic Kyle Martincic died during a White River Township Fire Department training session on Aug. 23, 2021. (WISH Photo)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A paramedic with the White River Township Fire Department died during a routine training session on Monday, the department said Tuesday.

Kyle Martincic, 34, experienced a medical emergency and was immediately provided tended to by others at the training. He died at IU Health Methodist Hospital.

The department says this is the first time it has lost someone in the line of duty.

Martincic joined the department in 2019. He also served with the Bargersville Community Fire Department and IU Health Bloomington Emergency Medical Services.

He is survived by two children and his wife, Angela.

A funeral service will be held at Allen Funeral Home and Crematory in Bloomington on Monday at 1 p.m.